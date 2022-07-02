IND vs ENG: 'Sad to Lose my Record' - Robin Peterson Reacts After Stuart Broad Breaks His Unwanted Record

Former South Africa spinner Robin Peterson posted a witty tweet on Saturday after his long-standing record was broken by Stuart Broad during the ongoing India vs England rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Team India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah smashed Broad in the 84th over of the innings as the veteran English pacer registered an unwanted record.

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

The unwanted record earlier belonged to Peterson who got hammered for 28 runs by Brian Lara in 2003. Apart from Peterson, James Anderson and Joe Root who leaked the same amount of runs against George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj respectively.

“Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND,” Peterson tweeted.

Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022



Meanwhile on Day 2, Broad picked his 55th Test wicket but nothing went right for him after that. The Indian skipper pulled the first ball of the over for a boundary over long-leg. The English pacer stuck with his plan to attack Bumrah with a short ball but the second ball went high over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head for five wides.

More agony followed for Broad as Bumrah bludgeoned a full toss over mid-on for another boundary and then got an inside edge to fine leg for another boundary. Bumrah fell while trying to swat Broad over deep square leg, but the ball sailed comfortably for the fourth boundary of the over.

Broad bowled another short ball and Bumrah pulled brilliantly over fine leg for six, giving him the world record.



Meanwhile, England dismissed India for 416 and then reached 16 for one in 3 overs when the heavens opened up, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

The runs came quickly for India in the first session of Day as Jadeja didn’t waste much time reaching the three-digit mark but soon after his ton, he got castled by Anderson with a ‘jaffa’. The southpaw scored 104 runs off 194 balls laced with 13 boundaries.

