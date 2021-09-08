With Rare Series Win in Sight, Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Retain Spot in Playing XI; R Ashwin Could End Tour Without a Match

Shortly after India posted a 157-run win at The Oval in London on Monday that ensured that the five-match series was not lost by the visitors, a joke on WhatsApp began circulating. The joke centred on Ravichandran Ashwin, the talk of the two cricketing countries for not being included in the playing XI in the four Tests in England so far. The joke was Ashwin asking captain Virat Kohli in a typical Chennai style: “Maccha Virat, Can I go home da? I can at least celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with my family da.”

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah - Raised Through Indian FC Cricket, Conquering Foreign Grounds

Jokes apart, it looks like Ashwin would leave the England shores for the remaining half of the IPL in UAE without having played a single Test of the five-match rubber, and after having played in the World Test Championship final in June and a lone England County Championship match for Surrey as a guest player against Somerset.

While it may be surprising to see India’s leading wicket-taker among the current lot not being the first choice spinner in the bilateral series in England, the results have justified his non-inclusion in any of the Tests. And, Virat Kohli has been open with his words and actions about Ravindra Jadeja being the first-choice spinner in England.

India are sitting pretty with two victories and a draw with one to go. Sixty one of the 70 English wickets have gone to India’s pacers. Out of the remaining nine, six have gone to Jadeja and there have been three run outs.

ALSO READ: Some English Clouds Above The Big Win

Ashwin’s absence was not felt in any way, and in a way justified Kohli’s gut feeling to go with only one spinner in the series so far and pack his arsenal with pacers. Even in the Test that India lost, at Headingley, Ashwin would hardly have done anything as the pitch was such that the pacers dominated by taking 27 of the 30 wickets that fell in England’s innings and 76-run win.

Ashwin’s fans may have been hard done by with his continued omission from the playing XI in England. No doubt Ashwin is a champion bowler who has won many a match for the country. And, when Ashwin and Jadeja combine, it is a disaster for the opposition. In the 40 Tests that they have played together, 30 have been in Indian victories. Four of these 30 wins have come overseas – three in India-like conditions and one in Melbourne last year end. Out of the three Tests that India lost with Ashwin and Jadeja together, two have come in England alone.

While Jadeja may not have set the stage afire with his bowling skills in England, neither has Ashwin. In the seven Tests that he has played in England prior to the current series including two tours in 2014 and 2018 and the WTC final, he has not done extraordinarily to win matches single-handedly for India. Eighteen wickets at 66.72 strike rate don’t really make one an automatic choice as a spinner in England.

ALSO READ: Buttler, Leach Return to England Squad for Fifth Test

Most of the cricket-crazy Indian public argue that Ashwin was instrumental in India winning the Melbourne Test and gave his life to save the Sydney Test last season. But, this Indian team is not drawn on sentiments and goes by instincts of the captain Kohli. Certainly the conditions in Australia and England are completely different.

Jadeja is equally efficient, if not more than Ashwin, in England. He is certainly a better fielder than Ashwin, and Sunil Gavaskar has said often on air that Jadeja is already plus-30 or 40 runs before he walks in to bat, a testimony to his fielding abilities. And he can score runs as much as Ashwin is capable of, if not more, though he may not have had more Test centuries than his team-mate from Tamil Nadu.

But one thing that Jadeja has the edge over Ashwin is him being a left-handed batsman and giving the Indian team that cushion of sending him to have the left-right combination in the middle and upset England bowlers’ rhythm. Like he was sent in at No. 5 ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in The Oval Test and the move did work when he occupied the crease for more than three-quarters of an hour in the first innings and for more than an hour and a half in the second.

Another argument among the fans that Ashwin ought to have played is that The Oval Test would have ended earlier than it actually did on the fifth day post tea. Is there any hurry in winning or are there extra points won for finishing a Test early based on the number of overs at hand? Strange are the ways of Indian fans’ thinking, sometimes. A win is a win, whether you win inside three or four days or off the last ball on the fifth day.

Kohli has often said that Jadeja has been preferred to exploit the rough created the bowlers’ footmarks and he did that quite often, his dismissal of Haseeb Hameed in the second innings, pitching on the rough around the leg-stump of the right-hander and beating the batsman’s defence and disturbing the off-stump proving the captain’s point.

No doubt Ashwin and Jadeja have made a great pair, picking up 398 wickets between them in 40 Tests together, guiding India to victory in 26 Tests in India, two in Sri Lanka, one each in the West Indies and Australia.

Ashwin, though has taken 413 wickets in only 79 Tests – 286 in 47 Tests at home and 127 wickets in 32 Tests away – is not indispensable, as has been shown by the Indian team management in England. And, he is not the first high-profile Indian cricketer to be given this treatment. The legendary Anil Kumble was not the first-choice spinner for a while in overseas Tests and that the Indian team preferred Harbhajan Singh as the lone spinner.

With the series safe for India and a win or a draw in Old Trafford starting on Friday will clinch the series for Kohli and Co. – a loss means series shared – Ashwin is again not likely to figure in the playing XI.

Old Trafford in Manchester has not been a happy hunting ground for India. In the nine Tests that India have played there, they have lost four and drawn five. One of the five drawn matches was in 1992 when Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test century – 119 not out – to famously save India from defeat.

The last time India played at Old Trafford, pacers dominated in England’s innings and 54-run win in 2014, a Test in which both Jadeja and Ashwin played together and the left-armer taking 1/36 and the right-armer, 0/29.

In the 17 Tests since the turn of the century that England have played at Old Trafford, they have won 12, lost two including the 2019 Ashes Test and drawn three. Most of the victory margins at Old Trafford have been huge, either by an innings or by a big margin of runs barring the last victory last year by three wickets against Pakistan.

With the odds stacked up heavily against the visiting sides at Old Trafford, India would not want to tinker with their winning combination, even if it means giving another chance to the vice-captain Rahane despite his repeated failures, averaging 19.22 in the nine innings since landing in England on June 2. But about Rahane, that’s for another day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here