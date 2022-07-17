IND vs ENG: 'Supreme Athlete' Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunner To Dismiss Jos Buttler | WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja took a brilliant catch off Hardik Pandya as India managed to get rid of Jos Buttler in the third ODI match at Old Trafford. Pandya, who had picked up three wickets by this time, bowled short to England skipper who pulled that one straight to deep mid-wicket where Jadeja saw the ball, ran and pouched the ball, making it look very easy. Besides bowling some quick overs, Jaddu can be really good while fielding, and he once again proved what he is made of.

Hardik Pandya grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs to spare in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents in the year of the T20 World Cup.

Playing in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj got a massive confidence boost early on, when he dismissed Jonny Bairstow with his third ball of the day. As the England opener shaped up to play it on the leg-side, the bat turned in his hand and the ball ballooned to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off following a leading edge.

His tails up, Siraj then ran in to bowl to the prolific Joe Root, got the ball to move away, and the outside edge was nicely taken by skipper Rohit Sharma at second slip. Siraj, in fact, squared Root up with his late movement.

With two of their in-from batters back in the hut for ducks, England were in trouble at 12 for two.

This was after Jason Roy (41) collected three boundaries off Mohammed Shami, including a four through mid off in the very first delivery of the match.

