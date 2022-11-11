IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: A Crushing Loss India Will Take a Long Time to Recover From

In the 1987 Reliance World Cup semifinal, England’s Graham Gooch and Mike Gatting swept India out of the tournament. Thirty five years later, in the shorter format, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed and slog swept India out of the World Cup in the last four.

For a team that has had a stop-start-stop kind of a tournament and found its feet in the last two matches, winning against New Zealand and Sri Lanka after losing to Ireland, they are on a high. And, that high was seen in the carnage at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, the Indian team being at the receiving end.

England captain Buttler said on the semifinal eve that he would do everything to ensure that India versus Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final does not happen. And, he was there in the end to ensure he walked the talk and hit the winning runs, a six straight down the ground off the last ball of the 16th over off Mohammad Shami to guide England to a convincing 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval. A win with four full overs unused, not losing a single wicket and posting England’s second highest partnership for any wicket is something that the Indians will take a long time to recover from.

Also Read: ‘You Are Winning Bilateral Series At Home, But…’-India Legend Questions Team Selection After Semis Debacle

“That was a brilliant performance, by far our best performance in the tournament. To do it on a day like today in such a high-pressure game is immensely satisfying,” Buttler said after the match.

It all boiled down to the toss. Buttler said after the game that the groundsman told him at the start that it was a good pitch. He maintained that it remained a good pitch throughout. The Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid said that the pitch was on the slower side and that there was no swing for his bowlers.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

It was learnt from reliable sources that the groundsmen had watered the pitch for three days and that the moisture was coming up the surface and hence it was to be nippy. Perhaps, Buttler noticed that his bowlers would exploit the surface and keep the top Indian batting line-up quiet. As it turned out, the conditions became better for batting.

They managed in not only keeping India captain Rohit Sharma and the former captain Virat Kohli quiet but also dismissed them early before they ran amok. Buttler gave immense credit to their leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who may not have taken wickets by the bagful but kept the Indian batsmen in check by giving only 24 runs in his four overs and also taking the prized wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for 14. It was a good leg-spin, Yadav going for the big hit and taking the leading edge that flew to deep point for Phil Salt to hold on to it.

Also Read: England’s Domination Highlights India’s Faulty T20 World Cup Campaign

Buttler also appreciated the efforts of Chris Jordan, who was playing his first match of the World Cup in place of the injured Mark Wood. While Buttler said that on the outset it would mean Jordan went for runs aplenty in the death overs, giving away 37 runs in his last three overs, his performances in such conditions were above the expectations of the England team management.

Moreover, Jordan was playing his first match of the World Cup and Buttler was pleased that Jordan did what the team asked of him in the three straight death overs, 16th, 18th and 20th.

Buttler said: “Special mention to Chris Jordan, to come into such a high-pressure game not having played so far in the tournament, and I asked a huge amount of him there to bowl three overs straight through at the death against such a great hitter of the ball like Hardik Pandya. That’s a hell of a performance from Chris Jordan.”

With a target of 169, England themselves would not have expected to win by 10 wickets. It all began with Buttler driving Bhuvneshwar Kumar through the cover the first legal delivery of their innings. Buttler produced another similar shot two balls later and flicked the last ball to mid-wicket for fours. Kumar’s first over yielded 13 runs.

On the other hand, Alex Hales, made the most of the crease and moved accordingly to meet the ball and send it to the fence, depositing it over the ropes with ease. Even to the medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hales stepped out to negate the length and hit it high over long off for six. The immediate reaction was, with swing not on offer, to call for a helmet for the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Half the match was lost there. Hales swept and pulled Axar Patel, who bowled short and invited to be smashed for sixes. He did the same to Ravichandran Ashwin. To medium-pacers, he made room and cut off the back foot for four. Hales showed how one could make the most of the short squares effectively at the Adelaide Oval. And credit to the England bowlers, and acknowledged by Dravid, they did not really allow the Indian batsmen to score freely.

“They bowled really well. I thought they were really good up front. They hit really good lengths, didn’t really let us get away,” said Dravid.

The Indians bowled to the Englishmen’s strengths. Buttler said in praise of Hales, who was undefeated on 86 in 47 balls with four fours and seven sixes. It was six-hitting at its best. “He’s (Hales) immensely tough to bowl at. It was fantastic to be at the other end and watch him go about his business. Such a wide range of shots, and the dimensions of the ground, he played them fantastically well.”

The Indian team seemed to have given up and that was visible in their ground fielding also. In the 14th over sent down by Md Shami, Suryakumar from long off and Virat Kohli from long on were converging on a Joss Buttler skier and the calling was not proper that one thought the other would go for the catch. And, by the time Yadav realised it was his, he made a desperate attempt and in the process parried the ball to the boundary.

Earlier, in the ninth over, Buttler scooped Hardik Pandya and Shami at fine leg cut the ball and relayed it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who ran in from third man. The throw was not proper that it was beyond Kumar’s reach and in the process, the England openers ran four.

Buttler is not new to the Indians. Nor are the Englishmen unfamiliar to the Indians. There are some who have played in the IPL, Buttler himself being a regular and made the most runs (863) in IPL 2022 with four centuries.

Dravid was generous in his praise for Buttler. He said: “He (Buttler) is a very dangerous player, and we knew that. We knew the key to the game obviously was to try and take that opening partnership as early as we could. We tried to attack a little bit with our lengths up front. We thought that was a tactic. They played that really well.

“The ball didn’t swing here probably as much as it has in other parts of Australia or in other conditions. We played a little bit into their hands, and class players like that, both Buttler and Hales, I thought their partnership was fantastic today. I think they just put the pressure on us, never let that go, and even when our spinners came on on a wicket that we thought we might be able to control the game, they really counterattacked our spinners, as well, and put our spinners under a lot of pressure.

“Buttler is a class player. Buttler is someone – you don’t need me to say that – he’s probably one of the most dangerous T20 players going around.”

It was a day that was not to be for the Indians. And, the Englishmen were more determined to enter the final and regain the crown they last won 12 years ago.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here