IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022: Injury Concern for England as Mark Wood Suffering From Body Stifness - Report

England and India are gearing up to lock horns with each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday in Adelaide. Ahead of the all-important face-off, the English camp seems to have received a massive injury blow. Fast bowler Mark Wood is reportedly suffering from general body stiffness that has certainly raised questions on his availability for the big cash at the Adelaide Oval.

According to independent.co.uk, Wood didn’t take part in Tuesday’s optional practice and did not bowl in the nets as precautionary measures. It has been further learned that the team is expecting the right-arm quick to gain fitness for the semi-final on Thursday. Wood returned to the showpiece event after going through a couple of surgeries that kept him away from the entire English cricketing summer.

Besides Wood, England are yet to take a call on Dawid Malan who injured his left groin in the last Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka and didn’t bat. The report suggests that he is expected to get back in shape soon, however, the management won’t take any unnecessary risk. In case he is unavailable, Phill Salt will step in as a replacement for Malan on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, India also survived a scare ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England as skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during training on Tuesday, but it did not turn out to be a serious injury.

Rohit was undergoing usual practice drills as he faced the team’s throwdown expert S Raghu at the Adelaide Oval when a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.

The captain, who was attempting a pull shot and missed the ball, was visibly in pain. After applying ice pack on the injured arm and resting for a while, Rohit resumed his training. Team sources said the skipper is doing fine and should play the semi-final against England on Thursday.

