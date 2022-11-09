India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022, Semifinal 2: Head to Head Record And Other Key Numbers

After a ten-year hiatus, India and England will meet in a T20 World Cup fixture and the stage is set for a blockbuster encounter. On Thursday, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to make it to the finals and lift this coveted trophy for the second time. England will have to be at their best to trounce India at a jam-packed Adelaide Oval.

The two teams have only met three times in the history of the T20 World Cup – in 2007, 2009, and 2012. India has the upper hand in the head-to-head scenario with two wins out of the three clashes. The most memorable match occurred in 2007, when India’s Yuvraj Singh blasted Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, leading India to a stunning victory.

For India, Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament, dominating the run-scoring charts with 246 runs in 5 matches. The sensational Suryakumar Yadav is second on the list with 225 runs at a strike rate of over 193. Meanwhile, the England team is beset by injury, with former world No. 1 T20 batter Dawid Malan already ruled out and fast bowler Mark Wood racing against the clock to get the green light.

Regardless of the injuries, Jos Buttler will back his side to reign supreme in the all-important semifinal. Will India march into the final or will England muster their way to the end?

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head

India and England have met thrice in the ICC T20 World Cup competitions. Out of these three matches, England have bagged one victory while India have triumphed on the other two occasions.

IND vs ENG: What Happened The Last Time?

The last time the two teams clashed in a T20I world cup fixture was back in 2012 when India secured a 90-run win against England in Colombo.

Last T20I World Cup clash results

India won by 90 runs in 2012

England won by 3 runs in 2009

India won by 18 runs in 2007

Here is the venue record of Adelaide Oval (T20I)

Total games played: 14

Games won by teams batting first: 7

Games won by teams batting second: 6

Highest total: 233/2 (20 overs) by AUS vs SL

Lowest total: 117/10 (20 overs) by ZIM vs NED

