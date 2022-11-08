IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Injury Scare for Rohit Sharma in Nets During Throwdown Session - WATCH

Ahead of the all-important semi-finals, Team India dealt with a major injury scare as Rohit Sharma gets hit in the nets on Tuesday morning. The Indian captain reportedly sustained a blow on his right forearm during throwdown sessions in Adelaide as India gear up for their next face-off against Jos Buttler-led England on Thursday.

Several renowned cricket journalists who are covering the tournament Down Under have reported that Rohit had just begun training when he was hit in his hand. He, in fact, walked off the nets without spending much time which initially seemed to be a massive concern for the team management.

And now Rohit Sharma has left the net without facing another ball and it doesn’t look very good unfortunately #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9wXbqA8qJw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2022

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

However, the 35-year-old returned to action and started to hit the ball pretty well. Veteran journalist Vimal Kumar reported that the Indian skipper is fine and has resumed his net practice, adding that he is hitting the ball better than before.

Chilled out guys 😊 captain is fine and batting now. In fact now hitting better now. #RohitSharma #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/YgHIvhYltU — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) November 8, 2022

On Sunday, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, finishing their Super 12 round at the top of the Group 2 points table.

