WATCH: Natasa Stankovic Gestures 'Everything's Okay' as Hardik Pandya Gets Hit-wicket Out Against England

Hardik Pandya’s batting supremacy was on display at the Adelaide Oval where India took on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. His quick-fire 68-run knock and a crucial 61-run partnership for the 4th wicket helped India post a challenging 168 total in 20 overs. The all-rounder smashed 5 sixes and 4 boundaries during his stay at the crease but unfortunately, he got out by hitting the wickets with boots off the last delivery of the Indian innings.

After Kohli’s dismissal, Pandya decided to go all guns blazing as India didn’t have many runs on the board. The all-rounder started belting from one end and hit a couple of boundaries and a six to Sam Curran in the penultimate over.

After Pant’s run-out in the final over, Pandya was left with just three balls. He scored a six over long-on and then beat Ben Stokes at near deep mid-wicket to get a boundary. The final ball was a length delivery and Pandya looked to whip it off in front of the square but he went so deep in the crease that he ended up hitting the stumps.

The all-rounder was indeed disappointed but his wife, Nataša Stanković, was seen cheering for him and gesturing ‘it was okay’.

In the last four overs, India scored 58 runs, courtesy four fours and five astonishing sixes from Pandya with a drop-dead gorgeous flick behind the square off Chris Jordan (3/43) being the stand-out one.

KL Rahul’s (5) abject failure against bigger teams looked even more pronounced as Chris Woakes exposed his shortcomings with extra bounce in the second over.

But if India scored at least 20 runs less, blame it on skipper Rohit Sharma (27 off 28 balls) and the first 10 overs that yielded only 62 runs. In a semifinal, consuming 42 dot balls (effectively 7 maiden overs) doesn’t paint a pretty picture.

Had it not been for the sixes that Hardik hit off Sam Curran (0/42) and Jordan, India would have ended with a below-par score as Kohli, despite his fourth half-century, couldn’t up the ante.

(With PTI Inputs)

