IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: England Rout India to Seal Finals Berth

England cruised past India in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide to set up a final clash against Pakistan as they romped to victory with all ten wickets and four overs to spare.

The English side, led by Jos Butler, won the toss and opted to field. And it so appeared that they made the right decision as they choked the Indian top order early on as opener KL Rahul was sent back to the dugout after scoring just 5 runs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was next to go after his near run-a-ball innings as he walked back to the pavilion after making 27 runs off 28 deliveries. India’s most consistent performer at the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav was caught by Phil Salt off an Adil Rasheed delivery to send the alarm bells ringing for the men in blue with the score at 75 for the loss of 3 wickets in the 12th over.

But, just when things seemed bleak Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on a show for the Indian faithful in the stands and watching at home.

Kohli, who has found form in Australia put up a valiant fight to bring up his 50 in the 40 balls he faced before Pandya demonstrated his hard-hitting capabilities to rack up 63 runs off just 33 balls to ensure that India would set a target of 169 for the English to chase.

England came into bat with skipper Butler and Alex Hales opening the chase. The captain took the attack to the Indian bowlers right from the offing as he whacked three boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over.

At the other end, Hales wasn’t going to be a passenger and watch Butler take on the bowlers as he started his onslaught sprinkled with some excellent strokes, notably, the couple of sixers he scored as he swept the ball away over the top of deep square leg.

Hales continued his fine touch throughout the evening as he whacked the Indian seamers and spinners alike for four fours and seven huge sixers en route to his unbeaten 84-run knock while Butler’s nine fours and three sixers in his 80-run innings ensured that the pair put up England’s highest partnership for any wicket in this format of the game with their 170 run stand.

England face Pakistan for the coveted trophy on the 13th of November as the tournament draws to a close.

