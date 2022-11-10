IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Fans React as England Knock India Out in Semi-final

England booked their spot in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at the expense of India as the Jos Butler-led side romped to a 10-wicket win over the men in blue in the final four of the tournament.

ALSO READ| IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: England Rout India to Seal Finals Berth

India registered 169 runs in 20 overs as Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya registered half-centuries, but it proved to be insufficient as the English opening pair of Alex Hales and Butler whacked the Indian bowling attack all over the park en route to their unbeaten 170-run opening wicket stand.

Indians watching all over the world couldn’t contain their disappointment they expressed their dismay on social media.

One post, depicting a colonial image of an Englishman sitting in a palanquin being carried by Indians, along with a caption that read “Ind Carrying Eng to the final”

Ind Carrying Eng to the final pic.twitter.com/nFfsSp9bVv — Abubakar_AB (@Abubakar_Iqbal1) November 10, 2022

A post on Twitter read “Today watching semifinal India fans now.! (IND vs ENG)” followed by a token video of a fan barely being able to look at the ongoing English onslaught.

Another post depicted a bottle of engine oil with holes cut out at the top resembling the collective expression on the faces of Indian fans watching the game.

One fan shared a recent viral video of a street cricket game in which the batsman appears to hit the incoming deliveries with absolute ease along with a caption that read “Eng batters vs ind bowlers…”

Eng batters vs ind bowlers… pic.twitter.com/K9l1CwKV2N — Sayed (@SayedWifaq) November 10, 2022

Another fan took a dig at India’s bowling performance on the day as the Englishmen finished the innings without losing any wickets.

Indians waiting for wicket rn.

IND vs ENG pic.twitter.com/ScE9rhlu6B — Ilma Zahra (@_dolo650_) November 10, 2022

England are all set to face Pakistan in the finals of the tournament after Babar Azam’s men sealed their spot in the ultimate game of the event with their victory over New Zealand a day earlier.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here