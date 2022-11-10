IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Former Players Take to Social Media as England Oust India

England proved too strong for India in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup as skipper Jos Butler and opener Alex Hales put up a 170-run partnership for the first wicket to take the Enlighsmen into the title match in Melbourne, Australia.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Hansi Flick Names Germany Squad; Marco Reus Out, Mario Gotze In

India recovered from a slow start to put up a fighting total of 169 runs thanks to the efforts of in-form batsman Virat Kohli and maverick all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored 50 and 63 runs respectively.

But, the efforts of the Indian players were in vain as the English openers took the attack to the bowlers right from the very first over of the chase to seal a comfortable victory by 10 wickets with four overs to spare.

The international cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their views on the outcome of the game.

Former Indian opener and attacking batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted “India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack.”

India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2022

Spinner Amit Mishra shared a post that read “Heartbreak. England played out of their skin to win a place in the finals. Better luck next time Team India.”

Heartbreak England played out of their skin to win a place in the finals. Better luck next time Team India. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/PAUPkF4mgC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 10, 2022

Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan said “Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time.”

Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2022

Big-hitting former Pakistani allrounder Shahid Afridi posted “What an incredible performance England @ECB_cricket @CTurnerFCDO. A semi-final turned into a no-contest, stunning batting that India had no answers to – brilliant batting @AlexHales1 @josbuttler. We head to MCG – England vs Pakistan”

What an incredible performance England @ECB_cricket @CTurnerFCDO A semi-final turned into a no-contest, stunning batting that India had no answers to – brilliant batting @AlexHales1 @josbuttler . We head to MCG – England vs Pakistan !! #HopeNotOut #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 10, 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar posted “India v Pakistan would have been great but Pakistan will be extremely wary of England. They look scary now as a T20 side. Well done England!”

India v Pakistan would have been great but Pakistan will be extremely wary of England. They look scary now as a T20 side. Well done England! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 10, 2022

England take on Pakistan in the final on the 13th of November with the winner taking the trophy and everything that goes with it.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here