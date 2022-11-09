IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Mark Wood or Chris Jordan? Here Are The Probable XIs For The 2nd SF

The ICC T20 World Cup is reaching its climax and in the second semi-final of the coveted tournament, high-flying Team India will be up against 50 over world champions England. The colossal clash will unfold at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday afternoon.

Rohit Sharma’s side won four of their five Super 12 games, with their sole setback coming against South Africa in Perth. England, on the other hand, finished second in Group 1 after securing wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before losing to Ireland in a rain-interrupted match.

India will not look to tinker much with their playing eleven. The only decision will be about the role of wicket-keeper and it will be interesting to see whether Rishabh Pant keeps the spot or if Dinesh Karthik returns to the roster. All eyes will be on the sensational Suryakumar Yadav who has been batting in a class of his own in this tournament. Rohit Sharma and company will look to carry their momentum and seal their place in the all-important finals.

Meanwhile, England received a major blow when their star batter Dawid Malan was ruled out of the match. Ace pacer Mark Wood has also not received the green light from the medical team and his selection is still in jeopardy. The two have been vital cogs of the three lions and their absence might cost them. Phil Salt might come in to replace Malan while Chris Jordan might take Wood’s place.

The match would be a monumental contest, and with some of the top names in world cricket on the rosters, expect an absolute cracker.

India vs England Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan/Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan

India vs England Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan

