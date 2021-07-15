IND vs ENG: Team India Player Tests Positive for Covid-19, Quarantining at Relative's Place

An Indian player has tested positive for Covid-19 in England and is staying in home isolation at the moment, according to a report in Indian Express. Even though the identity of the player has not been disclosed till now, it is believed that he is quarantining at a relative’s place and is expected to join the team later in Durham.

The other team members will return to the bio-bubble in Durham on Thursday. Sources say that the player experienced a sore throat that led to a Covid test, which returned positive. The teammates and support staff who came in contact with the player were also kept in isolation for three days, and have completed the period.

On Wednesday, chief selector Chetan Sharma met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata, but were tight0lipped about the meeting.

Meanwhile, this news has come after the rising Covid cases in England have affected the home team as well. Last week, before the start of the ODI series, ECB had confirmed that seven members including three players and four staffers had tested positive.

“We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of biosecure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” Harrison had said.

Not only that. Prior to that, after the England - Sri Lanka series, upon returning home, there was a Covid outbreak in the Lankan camp too, that led to the postponement of the limited-overs series against India. After batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan were tested positive, the series was shifted to July 18 instead of July 13.

