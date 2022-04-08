IND vs ENG: Team India to Play 2 Warm-up Games Before England T20Is, ODIs in July

Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will play a couple of warm-up T20 games in the United Kingdom before squaring off against England in 3 T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals. The world no. 1 ranked T20 side will play the first tour game against Derbyshire, at the Incora County Ground, on July 1. Northampton’s County Ground will host the visitors for a second warm-up match on July 3.

Both cricket clubs on Friday took to their respective Twitter handles and confirmed the development.

“The number-one ranked T20 side in the world will continue their ICC Twenty20 World Cup preparations against a Derbyshire side, which includes the likes of Pakistan international, Shan Masood, and former Sri Lanka fast bowler, Suranga Lakmal,” an official statement released by Derbyshire County Cricket Club read.

#DCCC will face @BCCI in a T20 Tour Fixture on Friday 1 July.Tickets and Blast Passes ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) April 8, 2022

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Northampton County Cricket Club has also put the tickets for the warm-up game on sale.

Advertisement

“Northamptonshire will welcome India to Wantage Road this summer for a one-off T20 tour match. The world number 1 ranked T20 side take on the Steelbacks as they prepare for the series against England in July,” the club said in a statement.

“Tickets for the fixture on Sunday the 3rd of July will be available in the coming weeks. Supporters can enter an email address below to register interest for priority access to tickets ahead of a general release,” it added.

India are coming to The County Ground! We’re delighted to announce the Steelbacks will take on India in a T20 on Sunday the 3rd of July. Register now for priority access to tickets https://t.co/FqJF48XFNI pic.twitter.com/IzgI6JUuj5 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) April 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will also take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple Covid cases surfaced in the Indian camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

Here’s India’s fixture for the white-ball tour of the UK

Warm-up games:

Match Date Venue Derbyshire XI v India XI Jul-01 Incora County Ground Northamptonshire XI v India XI Jul-03 County Ground, Northampton

T20Is:

Match Date Venue IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Jul-07 The Aheas Bowl IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Jul-09 Edgbaston IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Jul-10 Trent Bridge

ODIs:

Match Date Venue IND vs ENG, 1st ODI Jul-12 The Kia Oval IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Jul-14 Lord’s IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Jul-17 Old Trafford

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here