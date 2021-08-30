IND vs ENG: Under Fire Team Indian Should Learn From Rahul Dravid Ahead of Oval Test

After their memorable triumph at Lord’s, the Indian side were completely outplayed at Leeds by England and now as the series moves down south to the Oval, the score reads 1-1 and the stage is set for a cracking game. India should be relatively confident ahead of the game as this is the venue where they registered their first win in England 50 years ago and also won their first ever series in England. Back then, India beat England by 4 wickets. It is also the ground where former India captain Rahul Dravid has scored two centuries.

India and England have locked horns on 12 occasions at the Oval. While England has won 4 matches, India has won just one. As many as 7 matches have ended in a draw. The first match between both the sides was played at the ground back in 1936, which the hosts won by nine wickets.

The last match between both the sides was played in the year 2018 – a match that England won by 118 runs. However, for India, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both scored valiant centuries in the fourth innings and this should give both batsmen some confidence ahead of the game.

The Indian batting order has not been in the best of forms in the recent past and they need to draw inspiration from former India captain Rahul Dravid. The right-hander has scored 443 runs in 3 test matches at this ground with an average of 110. This includes two centuries and one half-century here.

Dravid played a memorable innings of 217 runs in the 2002 series between India and England and this helped India draw the match and win the series 1-0. Sachin Tendulkar had chipped in with 54 while Sourav Ganguly had scored 51 runs and India went on to score 508 in the first innings. Dravid then followed it with another 146 runs in the 2011 series.

