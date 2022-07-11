IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Drops Sitter In Third T20I, Amit Mishra Suggests This Remedy

India beat England in the three-match T20I series but failed to seal the series 3-0 as they went on to lose the third match by 17 runs. In this match, Kohli was disappointed with the bat yet again as he was out for 11 runs. He played two good shots when he first hit David Willey for a boundary and then followed it up with a six straight down the bowler’s head. Nonetheless, he departed soon after.

Furthermore, his fielding also made news as he dropped an easy catch of Liam Livingstone. He also failed to stop a boundary earlier.

Meanwhile his former teammate Amit Mishra also sensed that there is something wrong with Kohli as he usually is a very good fielder. “Never saw Virat Kohli dropping a catch even in the nets. He is a class player and today or tomorrow his form will return. He should not take this added pressure. #EngvsInd,” he tweeted.

Coming back to the catch, Kohli was almost in position but fluffed one of the simplest catches he has ever faced in his career.

While Livingstone would only add 6 more runs after being dropped on 36, England’s target of 215 turned out to be too much for the Indian batters, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible century during the run-chase.

Kohli has come under immense scrutiny even from former greats like Kapil Dev who had slammed the team management for persisting with the former captain. He had even said that if Ashwin can be dropped then why not Kohli. Following this, Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja came out in Kohli’s defence apparently mocking Dev for his remarks.

“Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call, Australia agrees,” commented the cricketer.

Kohli will return to action with India in the 3-match ODI series against world champions England, beginning on July 12 at the Oval in London.

