IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Set to Join Elite Captain's Club; to Lead India in 200th International Match 

Virat Kohli will become only the eighth captain to have led his team in 200 and more international matches (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is) combined when he takes tea to the field in the 3rd ODI against England at Pune on Sunday.

Kohli has already surpassed Sourav Ganguly – who had led India in 196 matches across formats – and is only behind Mohammad Azharuddin (221) and MS Dhoni (332) among Indian captains in the list. Incidentally, Dhoni leads the list of players who led their teams in most matches across formats, followed by Ricky Ponting (324), Stephen Fleming (303), Graeme Smith (286), Allan Border (271), Arjuna Ranatunga (249), and Azharuddin.

India vs England Live Score | India vs England Live Blog

Among the captains with 200 and more international matches under their belt, Ponting has scored the most runs with 15440, followed by Smith with 14878. Kohli, with just one more game to join the list, has 12336 runs as skipper in 199 matches.

A prolific run-getter and a century-maker, Kohli is close to achieving quite a few milestones with another ton to his name, it’s been a long wait. If Kohli managed to get one more century he will take it ODI hundreds tally to 44 and overall to 71. He will equal Ponting’s tally of most hundreds across format with 71. He currently has 70 tons in 433 matches, while Ponting 71 came in 560 matches. The tally is led by Tendulkar who has 100 international centuries from 664 matches.

A ton for Kohli would have also meant he would have been the captain with most hundreds across formats, surpassing Ponting. Ponting and Kohli currently are joint-most with 41. In the last match, He also became only the second player in the history of the game to score over 10,000 runs batting at No.3 position. The Indian skipper registered his 105th fifty-plus score (62 fifties and 43 hundreds). En route to the knock he completed 10,000 ODI runs and is now second only to Australian great Ricky Ponting, who had scored 12662 runs in 330 innings batting at No.3.

Kohli had also surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith in the list of most ODI runs scored as captain. Needing 41 runs to surpass Smith’s ODI tally of 5416 runs in 150 ODIs as captain, Kohli got to the milestone in 50 balls. Ponting leads the list with 8497 runs in his 234 ODIs as captain, followed by MS Dhoni with 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain. Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga are in the third and fourth spots.