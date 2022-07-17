IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Carbon Copy Dismissal At Old Trafford Results In Another Bad Outing | WATCH

Virat Kohli’s poor form continued as he got out in exact carbon copy mode in the third ODI against England at Old Trafford. India were chasing 260 runs in a virtual finale when Kohli walked in with the score reading 21/2. Kohli showed good body language with a good stride forward and solid front foot, but eventually got out trying to prod at a length delivery. It was exact carbon copy shot that he offered to David Willey at Lord’s, only this time Topley pushed it just a bit full; nonetheless, the result was the same. Fine edge and caught by keeper. Here’s the video:

Kohli was dismissed off 17 off 22 balls. In last match he scored 16 off 25 balls and received support from across the border when Babar Azam tweeted wishing him all the luck. Kohli was quick to reply.

Also Read:Former Cricketer Says Rohit Sharma Missed Jasprit Bumrah In 3rd ODI; Here’s Why

“Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best,” he wrote on Twitter.

Virat Kohli’s slump started in 2022 with his string of poor scores in IPL being considered a warning sign, but his failure to score freely in the two T20Is against England, where he accounted for 12 runs, only added to the pressure.



Earlier even Tennis star Novak Djokovic also reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s tweet mentioning Kohli.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, @virat.kohli,” wrote Pietersen on Instagram. This post was ‘liked’ by the Serb.

Earlier Hardik Pandya grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs to spare in the series-deciding third and final ODI here on Sunday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here