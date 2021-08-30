Ind vs Eng: Virat, Rahane and Pujara Record At the Oval Bad Omen For India

The fourth match of the 5-Test series between India and England will be played at the Kia Oval. After winning the second Test at Lord’s, India were rolled over in Leeds and lost the match by an innings and this sets up the series perfectly. The last time both sides locked horns at the Oval in 2018, England went on to win the match by 118 runs. Indian captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all failed in that match and this had a huge bearing on the result of the match.

England batted first and posted 332 runs in the first innings primarily owing to Alastair Cook’s 71, Jos Buttler’s 89 and Moeen Ali’s innings of 50. Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets for India while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets each. India were off to the worst possible start as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Stuart Broad in the second over.

India did have hopes from Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Pujara could score only 39 runs from 101 balls while Kohli fell on 49 runs from 70 balls. Ajinkya Rahane failed to get off the mark and was dismissed by James Anderson. India stretched their first innings total to 292 thanks primarily to Hanuma Vihari’s 56 and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 86.

The pitch had flattened out considerably and Alastair Cook scored 147 in his final Test innings while England captain Joe Root scored 125 runs. England declared their innings on 423 and set India a target of 464 runs.

In the second innings, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early by James Anderson. The seamer then went on to account for Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck. Stuart Broad then chipped in and dismissed Virat Kohli in the very first ball.

However, KL Rahul scored 149 while Rishabh Pant impressed with 114 runs but both the batsmen could not stave off India’s defeat as the visitors were knocked over for 345.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here