IND vs ENG: Virender Sehwag Backtracks On Virat Kohli Tweet After Cricketer Gets Out Cheaply

Virat Kohli’s century drought continued as he was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls during the second ODI match against England at Lord’s. The 33-year-old is yet to shut his detractors who are gunning for his removal from the Indian team, especially after a couple of bad outings at the two-match T20I series against the same opposition where he accounted for 12 runs in 2 matches.

Nonetheless, Kohli’s fans thought that he would score a fifty if not a century in the ODI game as he would have some time to settle down and play himself in. For the most part of his stay at the crease, he did look like in good nick as he slammed three cracking boundaries. The first one was punched down the ground through mid-off, the second was through mid-on and the third through extra cover.

Just like any other cricket lover, former India opener Virender Sehwag was also convinced that Kohli is back in his elements and tweeted: “Today looks like Kohli’s day.” However, he was proved wrong as Kohli edged a wide delivery on good length straight to the keeper. Meanwhile Sehwag quickly backtracked, replying to the same tweet: “Wasn’t.”

Wasn’t — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2022



Making a comeback after sitting out the first ODI because of a groin strain, Kohli was dismissed after striking three boundaries at Lord’s, once again leading to discussions on his poor form.

In the preceding T20I series Kohli had scores of 1 and 11, and was also dismissed cheaply in the fifth Test against England, forcing legends such as Kapil Dev to wonder why he could not be dropped.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve This Feat

But Rohit maintained the the Indian No. 3 does not need any reassurance and his spot in the team is secure.

“As I have said previously, form can go up and down, it’s part and parcel for every cricketer’s career. Even the greatest of the cricketer would have his share of ups and downs.

ALSO READ: “This Too Shall Pass..” Pakistan Captain’s Message In Support Of Virat Kohli

“For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That’s what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here