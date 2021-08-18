IND vs ENG: Watch - Rohit Sharma Takes a One-Hand Stunner at Slip, Which Went Unnoticed

The last time India won a Test match at Lord’s was in the 2014 tour of England, winning the clash by 95 runs where Ishant Sharma picked up his best career figures of 7/74. And the last time (2018 series) India played at the iconic venue the hosts mercilessly hammered them by an innings and 159 runs. However, in the ongoing series tour this year both sides headed to the Mecca of Cricket to face off in the second Test, after a thrilling first Test, which sadly ended in a draw at Trent Bridge.

Aiming to avenge their 2018 tour bashing, Indian seamers did just the same, they not only deflated England’s 272-run chase, but also led to their collapse for 120 in just 51 plus overs. Their spirited performance helped Team India win the match with a 151-run margin in front of a shocked London crowd on day five. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s ripper to James Anderson sealed the deal for the visitors and with it a 1-0 lead in the five match Test series.

WhileSiraj’s defining ball of the second Test let out on-field celebrations, many of us missed out on noticing Rohit Sharma’s superb reflexes in the final moments of the game. The footage shows Siraj bowling a cracker to make a mess of Anderson’s stumps. The ball hit the off-stump and travelled quickly towards the slip in the follow-through. The Hitman, who was placed in the slip cordon, caught the ball in a blink-and-miss moment, even though the ball arrived at him after hitting the stumps.

Earlier, in the match, the Indian opener Sharma played a crucial role in helping India win the second Test match. The Hitman scored a classic 83 in the first innings and put on a superb 126-run opening stand alongside KL Rahul, who scored 129. India posted 364 in their first innings.

In response the hosts scored 391 in their second essay as skipper Joe Root scored an unbeaten 180.Team India scored 298/8 and then declared the innings. Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami top scored 61 and 56 (not out) respectively. However, as the game extended till the final session at the Lord’s, the visitors required three wickets to win, whereas the hosts required 10 overs to survive. But the Indian bowlers struck and bundled England out for 120 runs on the final day.

