IND vs ENG: WATCH - Virat Kohli Silences James Anderson During Lord's Test

During the second Test at Lord’s between India and England, tempers were on the rise from both camps. While there were a few memorable battles throughout the match, perhaps it all started with James Anderson having a go at skipper Virat Kohli on the day four of the Test. While at the non-striker’s end, Kohli had heated arguments with the veteran bowler - thrice.

All these exchanges were caught by the stump mic. That was not the end of the verbal duels between the two teams. When England started their chase on the last day, Kohli was always in the ears of Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson. Having said that, after the match ended, Kohli was the first one to go up to Anderson to shake hands.

After the end of the Test, Kohli said, “The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us," Kohli had said.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Monty Panesar has pointed out key factors that can help India deal with Joe Root’s attack.

The England captain has been in great form since the start of the ongoing series against India and has troubled the visitors during each of his innings. Panesar feels that Virat Kohli’s biggest weapon to get rid of Root early is pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Although the England skip has consistently mounted pressure on India, Bumrah has managed to dismiss him twice in the ongoing series.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, the former left-arm spinner stated that India can counter Root through Bumrah. He added that Mohammed Siraj is another great choice as the bowler attacks the stumps. “The way to get him (Root) out is to bowl at the fifth stump line and outside the off stump." The former player stated that both Bumrah and Siraj possess the ability to pressurize any batman.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here