IND vs ENG: 'We Had Some Guys in the Form of Their Lives In Tests And They Got Nicked Off'-Jos Buttler

Under Jos Buttler, England’s white team continues to struggle as they crashed to their third international loss in four games. After losing the 3-match T20I series 1-2, Buttler and his men crashed to a massive loss where India thumped them with ten wickets in the first of three-match ODI series at the Oval.

England were never really there in the game as they lost Jason Roy and this triggered an epic collapse which saw them reduced to 59/7 even before the 15th over. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said they will have to quickly move on from this loss and look forward to the second match of the series at Lord’s.

“Very tough day to take, but we’ve got to dust ourselves down quickly. Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exposed the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay. It is something we need to discuss and work out. We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off.”

Meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul, helping India skittle out England for 110 in the first ODI here on Tuesday. Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan Moves Closer to Iconic Indian Opening Pair With This Feat

“Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures. It is never easy when you are forced to try and force wickets. Isn’t nice when your bowlers have to take as may risks and when you ask so much out of them.”

Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England’s lowest total against India.

The ball was swinging and seaming around at good pace, making Bumrah and Mohammad Shami (3/31) all the more lethal.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah’s Lethal Bowling Leaves England With Four Ducks | WATCH

Jason Roy’s (0) struggle continued as he played on while attempting an expansive drive from a full and wide ball off Bumrah. Roy had little idea about the booming inswingers Bumrah unleashed before getting his number.

Two balls later, the in-form Joe Root (0) was expecting another fast inswinger but Bumrah got one to rise outside the off-stump that took an edge on way to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for a double wicket maiden over.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here