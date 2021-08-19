IND vs ENG: 'We Were Wimps at Lord's' - David Lloyd Slams 'Meek & Mild' England

Former England batsman David Lloyd has said that England were spooked by the Indian team in the second Test at Lord’s. On the last day of the Test, England was on top, after they removed Rishabh Pant early, but Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s partnership of 89, changed the complexion of the match. Eventually England lost by 151 runs.

Reacting to this match, Lloyd said that Virat Kohli was all over England, and the latter had no answers. “They were spooked by India in this Test and Virat Kohli was all over them like a cheap suit. They couldn’t cope. So now they have to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in,” Lloyd told Daily Mail.

“They will know that wasn’t good enough and the coach will be telling them he expects a far better performance. Pick players with technique and then get right into India,” Lloyd said.

There was a lot of sledging that happened in the game, and Lloyd felt, that was how Kohli managed to get under the skin of the English. “Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri knew they could get under England’s skin. England were too meek and mild. They didn’t have enough leaders to say: ‘Right, we’ll go right back at them.

“Think back to 2005 and that wonderful Australian team. Michael Vaughan and Duncan Fletcher told England to get stuck into them and it worked. They didn’t take a backward step and that’s what I’d expect now. We were wimps at Lord’s!” he said.

Asked about what were England’s chances in the rest of the series, he said, “England have definitely got it in them to hit back. They have to! But first they have to pick the right team,” Lloyd added.

