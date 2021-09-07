IND vs ENG: 'Who Needs Ashwin When You Have Bumrah'

Within minutes of India’s 157-run victory against England in the fourth Test at The Oval, former England bowler Chris Tremlett waded into the controversy over the exclusion of off-spinner R Ashwin and said who needs him when Jasprit Bumrah was in the Indian team.

Tweeted Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33), “Who needs Ashwin when you have Bumrah. What a bowler and well played India . Serious bowling display". Bumrah and Umesh Yadav generated reverse swing to help India bundle out England for210 chasing a target of 368.

Said another former England player Nick Compton: “Well done India, great perseverance and attitude. I got it wrong. Shame as I think England had a chance and ability to secure draw."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan termed India as a team that plays better when the pressure is on. India defeated England by 157 to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series with a Test to go.

Vaughan said India were the better team at The Oval on Monday. He tweeted, “Sometimes you have to accept that a Team is better than you when the pressure is on… India are better when it really matters #Fact #ENGvIND".

Former Australia leg spinner Shane Warne congratulated the Indian team for its “absolutely magnificent" performance in the last 12 months.

Calling Kohli’s team as the best Test team in the world, Warne tweeted, “Congratulations. @imVkohli & the entire Indian team on another terrific win. What you guys have all achieved together over the last 12 months is absolutely magnificent! Clearly, the best test team in the world & that title is thoroughly deserved too! Long live test cricket (Red heart Red heart).

Former South Africa cricketer and Kohli’s RCB teammate AB de Villiers too was effusive in his praise. He said: “Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well-played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale".

With @RaviShastriOfc absent, the indomitable spirit of @imVkohli pervades every artery in this Indian team. The @BCCI brand of cricket is fearless, the players undaunted by setback. Lionhearted spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 to ignite India’s burning desire to beat @englandcricket— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 6, 2021

The fifth and final Test will be played at Manchester’s Old Trafford from Friday onwards.

