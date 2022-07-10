IND vs ENG: 'Would Have Played Deepak Hooda Over Shreyas Iyer If I Was Captain'-Former India Pacer

India made wholesale changes to their playing eleven for the third T20I match against England. With the Men in Blue now having an unassailable 2-0 lead, this match is nothing but a dead rubber. Perhaps this made the management go for the jugular, picking up the likes of Avesh Khan, Unran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi in the bowling lineup. Furthermore, they also picked up Shreyas Iyer in place of Deepak Hooda which didn’t go down well with former India player Parthiv Patel.

He said that management is inconsistent in picking someone and should have picked Hooda ahead of Iyer.

“I am really surprised. For some time this Indian team management under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma had shown some consistency. But that wasn’t on display here today. It is a different thought process and I am a little surprised. Maybe, he (Shreyas) got the opportunity because he had done well before IPL,” Patel said on Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

He said if Dinesh Karthik was picked due to his IPL performance, then why was Mohammed Shami wasn’t in the playing eleven.

“There is this notion that you will have to perform in IPL to get picked in Indian T20 side, when Iyer hasn’t performed well in IPL, why is he playing? You have done the same thing with Mohammed Shami as well as he was dropped and Dinesh Karthik was picked because of his superb performance in IPL 2022. But people can’t forget that Shami performed exceedingly well in IPL too, then why was he not picked? Their thought process is questionable.”

“When Shreyas Iyer was in the team, Deepak Hooda was also in the team, but that time you played Hooda ahead of Iyer,” said Parthiv Patel.

Meanwhile former India pacer RP Singh reiterated the same and said he would have played Hooda had he been the captain.

“You must play someone who is in form, Deepak Hooda was in form as he has scored so many runs. But by playing Iyer, you are trying to get him back in his form which is beyond my understanding. If I was the captain, I would have played Deepak Hooda,” said RP.

