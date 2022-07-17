IND vs ENG: 'You Have to Be Two Steps Ahead of Opposition In Order to Succeed'-Suryakumar Yadav

India are all set to take on England in the virtual finale at Manchester. Earlier India made a great start to the series, beating England in the series opener only to lose the second match comprehensively. Now, they would look to make amends from what happened at Lord’s where they crashed to 100-run defeat.

They would like to take inspiration from Suryakumar Yadav who scored a stupendous century in a losing cause at Trent Bridge Nottingham. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, the 31-year-old said that his mindset remains the same be it T20I or ODI.

“My mindset remains the same even in ODI cricket. Because as you know that it is very important to play the natural game and in ODI there is an advantage that five fielders are inside the circle. So, your intent is always to make runs. Even if we have lost some wickets, I always try to keep ticking the scoreboard, so that we don’t fall short in the end.”

Surya as he is known among his close mates, comes from Mumbai’s ‘Khadoos’ school of cricket. This cricketing philosophy doesn’t have room for unorthodox or unconventional shots which is quite evident in his batting. When asked about this, he replied that a lot of Mumbai cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, who both are from Mumbai, are his idol, but cricket has moved on.

“I started playing by watching them (Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar), and they are our inspiration and will continue to be so. But the way cricket is going forward, and the way your opposition nowadays makes plans, you will have to be two steps ahead of them if you want to be successful at this level. So, I have assessed my game and figured out where should I score my runs so that I am two steps ahead of the bowler. That’s it, that’s how I have played, only that I have added some shots in my armory.”

Speaking on his skipper Rohit Sharma, he reflected on the time both spent together, especially playing domestic cricket. He revealed that Rohit was the one who was batting across him the day he made his Mumbai debut.

“Rohit has seen me for a long time, and even when I made my domestic debut, it was Rohit who was batting with me. He always provides me with valuable feedback on what I can add in my batting. I always ask him, ‘how can I bat long, or where should I score’.”

“Everyone like personal milestones, but if you put the team ahead, you will do good,” he added.

