IND v ENG: 'You Know I Love You But Just Chill Thursday Please' - Kevin Pietersen to Virat Kohli

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has requested Virat Kohli to have a day off on Thursday when India will face England in the semifinal of 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing mega ICC event as he is leading the charts of run-getters after Super 12 stage. The batting maverick has scored 246 runs in 5 matches which includes three half-centuries. He played a pivotal role alongside Suryakumar Yadav in India’s qualification for the semifinals.

Kohli enjoys playing at Adelaide Oval as he even considered it his home ground in Australia. He will look to emulate his past performance in Adelaide on Thursday also.

Ahead of the semifinal, Kohli spent quality time in the nets as he also posted a video of his batting session on Instagram where he was timing the ball to perfection. The sound of his bat was enough to ensure that Kohli is enjoying his time in Australia and is focused to guide India to title victory.

However, Pietersen, who shares a great camaraderie with Kohli dropped a cheeky comment on his post where he urged him to have a day off on Thursday.

“Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday please!” Pietersen said in a funny response.

Earlier, in his blog for Betway, Pietersen talked highly of the Indian batting maverick and said he backed him during his rough patch but wants him to have a day off against Jos Buttler and Co. on Thursday.

“I backed Kohli throughout the little loss of form that he had, and he’s had a lot to deal with. He is an entertainer, he needs crowds, he needs that buzz, he needs that excitement. He didn’t have that for a few years, and he lost his way. But the crowds are in, it’s a T20 World Cup in Australia – one of the greatest places to play T20 cricket – and the King is back. As a close friend, I’m very happy for him, but I just need Virat to have a day off,” Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway.



The 34-year-old Indian batter was going through a lean patch with the bat earlier this year but he found his groove back in the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia and South Africa which were tune-up for Team India for the T20 World Cup.

