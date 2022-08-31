IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction For Asia Cup 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Hong Kong, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, August 31

IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong: India will take on minnows Hong Kong on August 31 in their second match of the Asia Cup. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling encounter on Sunday. Rohit and Co will be now keen to progress to the next round after winning their match against Hong Kong. India’s bowling attack looked potent against Pakistan. Star batter Virat Kohli got some runs under his belt against Pakistan and will be a threat for the Hong Kong bowlers. Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya produced an all-round show by taking 3 wickets and scoring 33 runs.

The team management would want both Bhuvneshwar and Hardik to continue their rich vein of form. However, coach Rahul Dravid will be concerned with the form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would like to score some runs against Hong Kong and get their mojo back.

Hong Kong will look to enjoy their cricket and play fearlessly against India. They were phenomenal in the Asian Cup qualifiers and played like a unit. Hong Kong has nothing to lose and will look to play some good cricket on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong will be played on August 31, Tuesday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong begin?

The Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Scott Mckechnie

Batters: Babar Hayat, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India and Hong Kong Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

