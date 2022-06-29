IND vs IRE 2022: Deepak Hooda Reveals 'Warrior' Mindset After Acing Bowling-friendly Conditions

The big-hitting Deepak Hooda believes himself to be “a warrior” when faced with the task of tackling the new ball in conditions favourable to bowlers. As per him, there is no other option but to just face the challenges head on when batting at the top of the order.
Riding his powerful striking abilities, Hooda hogged the limelight with a 57-ball 104 in India’s second T20 International against Ireland here on Tuesday. Batting at number three, Hooda became only the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format.
“I’ve never opened in an international game, but being a top-order batsman, you have to cope up to the challenges and you don’t have any option. And if you don’t have any option, then why don’t you go there like a warrior. That’s how I think, and things turned in my way. I’m happy about that,” said Hooda after the match.