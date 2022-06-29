IND vs IRE 2022: Hardik Pandya Explains Why he Backed Umran Malik to Bowl The Final Over

Team India captain Hardik Pandya said he kept the pressure of his equation when Ireland batters were scoring boundaries and almost came close to chasing down the total. However, Pandya backed young pace sensation Umran Malik to defend 17 runs off the last over and he did well by winning the match for India by 4 runs.

In a thrilling game of cricket, the spirited Ireland side fought hard till the end and scored 221/5 in reply to India’s 225/7.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Highlights

Pandya said he chose Umran to get the job done as it is tough for any batter to hit such a pace in pressure situation.

“Not worried to be honest. Wanted to keep pressure out of my equation, wanted to be in the present. I backed Umran since he has pace. With his pace, it’s difficult for people to hit,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain heaped praises on Ireland cricket team to make things difficult for them with their counter-attacking batting approach.

“I think we’ve come to play a game of cricket, so Ireland were going to show us what they have. Credit to them, they played amazing shots. At the same point of time, credit to our bowlers to cross the line,” he added

The 28-year-old also talked about playing in Ireland where the fans came in huge numbers to support them. Pandya was grateful to the fans and pointed out their favourite players were Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson as they cheered loudly for them.

“The crowd was amazing. Their favourites boys were Dinesh and Sanju, great to see them enjoy them. Good for us to experience cricket in this part of the world too. Grateful to the fans,” Samson said.

Also Read | IND vs IRE: Deepak Hooda Slams His Maiden T20I Century, Becomes 4th Indian Batsman to Achieve Massive Feat

Deepak Hooda was the standout performer for India as the 27-year-old slammed his maiden T20I century to help them post a formidable total of 225/7. He scored 104 runs off 55 balls which was laced with 9 fours and 6 sixes.

The Indian skipper said he was happy for players like Hooda and Umran who took the responsibility and got the job done for the team.

“Proud. As a child, it is everyone’s dream to play the country. At the same point of time, leading and getting first victory and now first series win is special. Also happy for Hooda as well, the way he batted. And Umran,” he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here