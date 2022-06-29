IND vs IRE: 'Sanju Samson is A Childhood Friend, We Played U-19 Together'-Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda played a sublime inning as India managed to scrape past Ireland by just four runs in the second T20I as they clinched the two-match series 2-0. India had lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan early, but then Hooda and Sanju Samson combined and in the process managed to create history. Yes, that was the highest run partnership ever for India in t20 cricket as they shared 176 run for the second wicket. Later, Hooda would reveal that he had a camaraderie with Samson as the duo knew each other from under-19 days.

“I am coming from a good IPL, I was trying to follow up the same performance here as well. I like playing aggressively. Batting up the order, I have the time, I try to play according to the situation. Sanju is a childhood friend, we played U-19 together, I am happy for him as well. Ireland is very good, I enjoyed it a lot. Fans are superb here, I never feel like playing outside India. Yeah, the wicket is different, thanks to all the fans for the support,” he told the broadcasters.

An excellent maiden T20I century by Deepak Hooda along with a fine fifty by Sanju Samson powered India to a mammoth 227/7 against Ireland in the second and final T20 international at The Village, here on Tuesday.

The pair of Hooda (104 off 57) and Samson (77 off 42) stitched 176 runs together for the second wicket, which is so far the highest by any Indian pair in the T20Is, to totally demoralize the hosts.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India lost the wicket of Ishan Kishan in the 3rd over of the innings, with the batter managing just 3 off 5 balls. The wicket didn’t affect Hooda and Samson much as they didn’t look under any discomfort.

Hooda was looking more aggressive while Samson, who was playing his first match of the series, took his time to settle down as India reached 54/1 after 6 overs. Hooda continued his aggressive approach even after the powerplay and raced to his fifty in 27 balls. On the other hand, Samson also shifted gears as India went past the 100-run mark inside 11 overs.

Very soon, Samson also reached his half-century in 31 balls as India were racing towards a big total. The carnage from Hooda and Samson came soon as they smashed Irish bowlers for 20 and 19 runs in the 14th and 15th overs respectively.

