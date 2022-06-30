IND vs IRE: Why Two Runs Were Deducted from India's Total | EXPLAINED

Fans were in for a rude shock when they realized that two runs were deducted from India’s total of 228 against Ireland in the second T20 International. It was a tight game and it all came down to 17 off the final over which was bowled by Umran Malik. Had India lost the game, these two runs would have made a lot of hue and cry. Nonetheless, India won the match by four runs.

But coming back to the incident, it all happened on the 19th over. The batter on strike was Hardik Pandya who had smashed a dipping full toss towards long-on. Although the fielder Andrew Balbernie quickly rushed to the spot and cut it off, the broadcasters thought that Pandya had managed to eke out a double. In the end, it was concluded that no runs were scored off the first ball of the 19th over, and therefore, India’s score was revised from 227 to 225.

Deepak Hooda hit a master-class maiden century as India survived a mighty scare before defeating Ireland by four runs in a nail-bitting high-scoring second T20 International to sweep the two-match series here on Tuesday. Hooda scored 104 off 57 balls to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International ton, while Sanju Samson contributed 77 off 42 balls to power India to a mammoth 225 for seven after opting to bat.

Ireland took the chase to the last over with skipper Andy Balbirnie (60 off 37), Paul Stirling (40 off 18), Harry Tector (39 off 28) and George Dockrell (34 not out off 16) shinning bright but they eventually fell short as rookie India pacer Umran Malik defended 17 runs in the final over.

Opting to bat, Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and backfoot. While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the frontfoot, he was equally good on the backfoot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes.

