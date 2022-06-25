IND vs LEI: Virat Kohli Fails to Convert Half-Century Into Triple-Digit Score, Dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah

Former India captain Virat Kohli failed to convert his half-century into a three-digit score once again as he was dismissed on 67 in the second innings of the warm-up match against Leicestershire on Saturday. Kohli looked in good touch during his stay in the middle as he completed his half-century with a four on the third man.

The maverick batter has been struggling to convert the fifties into a big score and it continued when Jasprit Bumrah who was playing for Leicestershire got the better of him on 67. The 34-year-old was very calm and composed during his knock but he lost concentration and tried to guide the ball over the backward point where he got caught and lost his priced wicket. It was the first wicket of the match for Jasprit Bumrah who went wicket-less in the first innings.

IND vs LEI Live Score Warm-up Match Updates



Kohli faced 98 balls in the second innings, while he also looked in decent touch in the first innings where he scored 33 and was dismissed by Roman Walker. However, he was not very pleased with the umpire’s decision of giving him LBW out.

Meanwhile, Kohli is the third Indian batter who scored a fifty in the match as earlier KS Bharat scored an unbeaten 70 in the first innings. While Rishabh Pant who batted for Leicestershire scored 78 runs.

Also Read | IND vs IRE: VVS Laxman Addresses Hardik Pandya And Co in Training Session Ahead of 1st T20I

Kohli wanted to play a drive off pacer Roman Walker but failed to read the fuller length as the ball went past his bat and into the Leicestershire wicketkeeper’s hands. He initially looked relaxed but the umpire raised his index finger, giving him out lbw, a decision that left the former India captain unhappy.

The upcoming Test match is going to be very crucial for Kohli as his last international century came way back in 2019 and he is desperate to end the drought now.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper also had an underwhelming IPL this season as he scored 341 runs in 16 innings which included two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here