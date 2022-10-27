IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Sizzling Top-order, Disciplined Bowling Hand India 56-run Win over Netherlands

Team India continued their winning streak at the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs in their second Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. After a batting masterclass from the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, the bowlers restricted the Dutchmen to 123/ 9 as the Men in Blue registered their second consecutive victory in the ongoing tournament.

After opting to bat first, the Indian top-order sizzled with bats in their hands. Suryakumar Yadav once again provided the final flourish with a breath-taking 51 not out off only 25 balls whereas Kohli top-scored with a 44-ball 62 not out. But it was captain Rohit who set the stage with a 53-run knock off just 39 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. Meanwhile, Kohli forged two crucial partnerships – 73 for the second wicket with Rohit and 95 for the unbroken third wicket – as India set a stiff 180-run target for the Netherlands.

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights

In reply, the Dutchmen failed to put up a fight as they were thoroughly dominated by the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided the perfect start to India, bowling a first-over maiden and then cleaning up opener Vikramjit Singh to provide the opening breakthrough.

The next in the fray was the spin duo – Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin – who picked up a couple of wickets each to dismantle the Netherlands middle-order. The left-arm off-spinner cleaned up Max ODowd for 16 in the 5th over and then broke the 27-run partnership for the third wicket by getting Bas de Leede caught by Hardik Pandya in the 10th. On the other hand, ace off-spinner Ashwin then chipped in to dismiss Tom Cooper (9) followed by Colin Ackerman (15), reducing the Netherlands to 63 for 5.

The pacers then returned to further jolt the Dutch side with Bhuvneshwar bagging his second wicket. He ended the struggle of captain Scott Edwards (5) while Shami got the better of Tim Pringle who scored a quickfire 20 off 15 deliveries with the help of a six and boundary.

Arshdeep then came into the picture with two consecutive wickets in the 18th over. The final over went a bit out of proportion for the youngster as firstly he missed out on a hat-trick chance and then conceded the most expensive over of the game, worth 14 runs.

Earlier, the Netherlands bowlers did a reasonable job during the Powerplay when India scraped to 32 for 1. India were 67 for 1 at the halfway stage but once Surya came in, the Orange bowling unit did look intimidated and once Kohli started putting pressure there was literally no escape.

The back-10 yielded as many as 112 runs, courtesy of Suryakumar, who again hit some breathtaking shots including a lofted extra cover drive and the lap scoop over deep fine leg. With as many as seven boundaries and a six off the last ball in his kitty, Surya showed why he is India’s most important batter in the format.

Once Rohit was dismissed, Kohli showed some aggression as his running between the wickets put pressure on the Netherlands attack.

(With Agency Inputs)

