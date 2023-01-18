IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Fans Demand 'Strict Action' Against Third Umpire After Controversial Hardik Pandya's Dismissal

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered the wrath of a controversial decision by the third umpire in the first ODI against New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Pandya was dismissed by Daryl Mitchell in the 40th over of the match but many fans were not impressed by the umpiring standards.

It was the fourth ball of the over when wicketkeeper Tom Latham was keeping the wickets close from the stumps to put doubts in Pandya’s mind about charging down the ground on the bowler. Hardik tried to cut the ball at the point but was beaten by Mitchell, the bails were off and the New Zealand players started celebrating for the wicket. The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire and the replayed showed that the ball was close to the stumps but there were higher chances that Latham’s gloves dislodged the bails and not the ball.

However, Pandya was given out for 28 and the fans slammed the third umpire for the controversial decision.

3rd Umpire while giving Hardik Pandya out!A strict action is must on such umpires whn its clearly visible tht he was nt out. Evn a normal person can make out this. Thn wht is d purpose of such umpires?Hire us bttr! pic.twitter.com/s3L3iaeRAR— Swastik Yadav (@SwastikYadav14) January 18, 2023

Third class umpiring…… Clearly seen its not out Umpire should also be penalty for poor umpiring, and ban at least 5 matches#INDvsNZ #HardikPandya #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/00I3hu6g2R — Deepak Sen (@deepaksen040) January 18, 2023

Umpire after giving out to Hardik Pandya and watching full reply afterwards #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wUiUC3fiyJ— Kirket Expert ®™ (@cricketexpert68) January 18, 2023

An almost identical thing happened in the next over where Latham’s gloves dislodged the bails but at that time Shubman Gill hit the ball clearly and his bat was far away from the stumps.

Pandya shared a crucial 74-run partnership alongside Gill to revive the Indian innings after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal. Hardik hit three boundaries during his stay in the middle.

Meanwhile, Shubman became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

It was the fourth ball of the 33rd over when Gill played a gorgeous drive through mid-wicket to hit a boundary and reach 1000 runs in ODI cricket.

