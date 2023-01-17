IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the ODI match between India and New Zealand, January 18

India and New Zealand will square-off in the first ODI of their three-match series on January 18. Team India are coming into this series after registering an impressive clean sweep in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and Co will fancy their chances against the Kiwis, considering their dominant record on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scripted a historic ODI series victory in Pakistan last week. Skipper Kane Williamson will be aiming to perform well in these conditions as the ICC ODI World Cup will be held in India later this year. The likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are in red-hot form. Therefore, the Kiwis will have to execute their plans against both of them.

Ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 1:30 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is literally no chance of rain in Hyderabad during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to help the batters. But it should have something for spinners as well. Fans will get to see a lot of slower balls and other variations from the bowlers on this pitch which offers little to no help for the pacers. The captain winning the toss may want to bowl first due to the dew factor.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Doug Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

