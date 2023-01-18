'Out or Not Out': Pandya Shocked After Given Out Despite Replay Showing Bails Disturbed by Keeper - WATCH

The ODI series opener between India and New Zealand saw a brilliant hundred coming out of Shubman Gill’s bat. But what left the viewers in disbelief was the controversial dismissal of vice-captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder was also taken aback after being given out and the entire episode has once again put the Indian umpires under the scanner.

The incident took place in the 40th over when Daryll Mitchell bowled a length delivery. Hardik bent a little bit to play the cut shot but the missed it completely due to the extra bounce. The bails came off and New Zealand appealed for the dismissal. On-filed umpire Anil Chaudhary sought more clarity from TV umpire Anantha Padmanabhan, finding out on the replay that there was no contact between the bat and the ball and the bails got dislodged through Tom Latham’s gloves.

The Indian fans at the stadium burst into jubilation but there was silence all around when the big screen showed ‘OUT’. A perplexed Pandya walked off unhappy and India were reduced to 249/5 after 39.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Gill continues to display of his batting prowess in the ODI format. He became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

Gill started the match 106 runs short of the 1000-run mark and he smashed a sublime century to script history. It was the fourth ball of the 33rd over when Gill played a gorgeous drive through mid-wicket to hit a boundary and reach 1000 runs in ODI cricket.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the ODI series opener. After winning the toss, Rohit said fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur along with left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan come into the playing eleven.

