IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Probable Playing XI: Will Kuldeep-Chahal Duo Return for India in Auckland?

India managed to emerge victorious in the T20 series. That being said, the 50 over format is a slightly different ball game and New Zealand will be hungry to exact revenge on this Indian side.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form scoring a brilliant century in the second T20I which won him the ‘Player of the Series’ award. Indian fans would be hoping that he can continue in this vein of form in the One Day International series too.

There is a slight shuffle in the squad as Shikar Dhawan will be leading the team in the ODI series. It has been a long time since we saw the 36-year-old left-handed batsman in the Indian jersey. He must be gunning to prove himself again.

With so many youngsters in this squad we may be able to see some of the future talents in action, as this would be a great platform for them to build their international career upon.

Ahead of the 1st ODI match between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Probable Starting XI

India predicted starting XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand predicted starting XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India and New Zealand squads for the three-match ODI series

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Tim Southee.

