IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shardul Thakur Sacrifices His Wicket for Shubman Gill's Double Century - WATCH

It was a Shubman Gill special at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday when India and New Zealand locked horns in the first ODI of the series. The 23-year-old batter from Punjab smashed a double-hundred, becoming the fastest cricketer in the world to reach this feat. However, it did not come so easily to Gill. He seemed to have luck on his side as he survived on a couple of occasions when the visitors missed out on opportunities to get rid of him.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shardul Thakur also sacrificed his wicket to let Shubman get his first ODI double-century. The incident happened in the 47th over of the Indian innings when the latter drove a Lockie Ferguson delivery towards cover and looked to take a single. While Gill set off, Shardul kept stationed at the non-striker’s end watching the ball. Since the latter couldn’t respond as quickly as his partner, both batters ended up being at the same end.

Shardul then ran across to ensure that he is the one who gets out, as the throw went to the keeper’s end. Tom Latham did the rest and it turned out to be a bonus wicket for the Kiwis.

However, the dismissal of Thakur didn’t play a big role in New Zealand’s favour as Gill continued smashing the visitors left, right and centre. He double hundred to power India to 349 for eight in the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Gill oozed class in his special 208 off 149 balls and batted through the innings with not much support from the other end. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s 34 off 38 was the second-best score of the innings.

The 23-year-old, who was touted as the next big thing in the Indian cricket ever since he displayed his talent in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, hammered 19 fours and nine sixes, six of them coming after his 150. The double century, his maiden, was also his second successive three-digit score.

