IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Williamson, Latham's Colossal Partnership Mauls India, New Zealand Win by 7 Wickets

Team India began the ODI series against New Zealand on a disappointing note, losing the opening tie by 7 wickets in Auckland on Friday. Tom Latham’s century and a resilient Kane Williamson overshadowed the batting show put by the likes of Shikar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer in the first innings. Though the Men in Blue have had a superb start while defending a challenging total of 306, the Indian bowlers looked minnows in front of a colossal 221-run stand between the Kiwi duo for the fourth wicket. This was only the second time New Zealand has successfully chased down a 300-plus target against India in ODIs. The Black Caps have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, with two more games remaining.

After setting a 307-run target, India took off superbly with the ball. Shardul Thakur provided an early breakthrough by getting opener Fin Allen caught behind the stumps in the 8th over. On the other hand, debutant Umran Malik belted rockets to start his ODI career in style. He didn’t clock 150-plus frequently on the speedometer but also bagged his maiden wicket in the format pretty quickly.

He removed Devin Conway in the 16th over and then return to end Daryl Mitchell’s innings in the 20th. Three quick losses mounted pressure on the Kiwis but Williamson and Latham had other plans which thoroughly prevailed amid India’s sloppy fielding.

The duo joined forces and scripted New Zealand’s victory. Latham top scored with an unbeaten 145 off just 104 deliveries. He hammered 5 sixes and 19 boundaries during his stay in the middle. Williamson also up the ante with his A game after a long time. The Black Caps captain scored 94 not out off 98 deliveries, with the help of 7 boundaries and a six.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer found form with a neat half-century before Washington Sundar blazed away to a 16-ball 37 to guide India to a competitive 306 for seven. Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 72 off 77 balls while Gill too struck 50 off 65 after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Sundar smashed three sixes and as many fours to prop up India at the death, while Iyer hit four maximums and four boundaries, having entered the game after his duck in the final T20 International two days ago.

New Zealand decided to field first after winning the toss and while Kane Williamson’s bowlers prevented the Indians from getting off to a flyer, skipper Dhawan and Gill opened up after being watchful.

Pant fell early in the game which brought into the middle the man-in-form, Suryakumar Yadav, who got off the mark with an exquisite cover drive. But, two balls, later, he was walking back to the dressing room after edging the nippy Ferguson to Allen at first slip.

But the duo of Iyer and Sanju Smason (36 off 38 balls) forged a 94-run partnership to steady the ship until the latter fell to a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips.

During the course of his knock, Iyer also became only the second batter after Rameez Raja to score four or more successive 50 plus scores in New Zealand.

