IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: In Dhoni's Presence, Kishan Runs Bracewell Out With a Direct Hit - WATCH

Indian wicketkeepers will always be in focus when they play in Ranchi, the city of MS Dhoni. So was Ishan Kishan when he was posted behind the stumps in the first India vs New Zealand T20I at the JSCA Stadium on Friday evening. The youngster nailed a direct that saw Kiwi batter Michael Bracewell getting run out for a score of 1.

The incident happened in the 18th over of the New Zealand innings when Arshdeep Singh was into the attack. Daryl Mitchell was in the strike and looked to slog a delivery angling in but couldn’t make the connection with his bat. The ball clipped his thigh pad before rolling to the left of the keeper. Ishan jogged down to grab the ball while the New Zealand batters look to steal a quick single.

Ishan hit the bull’s eye while the TV replay showed Bracewell falling short of his crease. With MS Dhoni in attendance at the venue, the local crowd cheered loudly for Kishan, who eventually represents Jharkhand in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was spotted in the stands at the JSCA International Stadium, with his wife Sakshi accompanying him for the first T20I between India and New Zealand.

Earlier, the former Indian skipper was also spotted during the national anthem, however, when the cameras caught him seated in the stands, the crowd in Ranchi went berserk as the chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ took over the venue.

Put into bat, New Zealand posted a challenging 176 for six against India in the first T20I here on Friday.

Opener Devon Conway Conway made a 35-ball 52, laced with seven fours and a six and attacked well against the spinners. On the other hand, Daryl Mitchell opened up in the later half of the innings to finish on 59 not out off 30 balls, hitting three fours and fives sixes. He also took 27 runs off the final over by Arshdeep Singh to inject some momentum into the innings after losing wickets in quick succession in the middle overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (2/22) scalped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/20), Shivam Mavi (1/19 in 2 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (1/51) accounted for one wicket each.

