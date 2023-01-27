IND vs NZ 1st T20I: MS Dhoni Waves Towards Fans, Ranchi Goes Berserk With 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Chants | WATCH

Team India welcomed New Zealand to Ranchi for the first T20I between the two sides on Friday, January 27. MS Dhoni, who hails from Jharkhand recently visited the Indian dressing room and came to watch the T20I series opener in his hometown.

Dhoni was spotted in the stands at the JSCA International Stadium, with his wife Sakshi accompanying him for the first T20I between India and New Zealand.

Earlier, the former Indian skipper was also spotted during the national anthem, however, when the cameras caught him seated in the stands, the crowd in Ranchi went berserk as the chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ took over the venue.

The 41-year-old was spotted waving toward his fans as Sakshi simply smiled.

BCCI had earlier shared a video of Dhoni visiting the Indian dressing room as he interacted with the players of both teams.

“Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great MS Dhoni," wrote BCCI in the caption while sharing the interaction between the former India skipper and the current squad.

Not only did Indian players like Washington Sundar took advice from the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, but he also found time to meet his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Devon Conway.

The pair were seen interacting with each other and they will be reunited in a couple of months as CSK will begin training for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Dhoni had last played for India in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2019, wherein he couldn’t inspire India past New Zealand. The match ended in a heartbreak and it proved to be the veteran’s last appearance for India.

He would go on to retire from international cricket later, however, he continues to go strong in the IPL, with CSK. Fans of the Yellow Army would be eager to watch ‘Thala’ lead the side once again in front of a rapturous Chepauk Stadium as IPL returns with its home and away format.

