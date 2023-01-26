IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Ranchi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the T20I match between India and New Zealand, January 27

India will host New Zealand for the first game of their three-match T20I series on January 27. Team India are coming into this series after registering an impressive clean sweep in the ODI series against the Kiwis. Hardik Pandya-led India will aim to replicate the success of the ODI series in the T20Is as well. India will be without senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. It will be interesting to see how this young team performs against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner and Co will be eager to put up a good show in the series. Although they are the underdogs on paper, New Zealand has several match-winners in their squad. Ahead of the first T20I between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 7 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is literally no chance of rain in Ranchi during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is known to provide help to spinners. T20 games on this venue have been generally low-scoring affairs. The team that wins the toss may decide to field first due to the dew factor.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here