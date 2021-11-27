Ashwin and Umpire Nitin Menon Get Involved in a Heated Exchange, Rahane Intervenes - WATCH

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a heated conversation with on-field umpire Nitin Menon on the third day of the ongoing Kanpur Test against New Zealand. The off-spinner provided the first breakthrough to India on Saturday by getting the better of opener Will Young. Unlike the second day, he was getting enough assistance from the pitch. In due course, he delivered the bowl from closer to the wickets and running up across the umpire.

Umpire Menon seemed unimpressed with Ashwin’s movement and was seen speaking with spinner on various occasions. Soon, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane joined the conversation and the entire scenario looked serious as the bowler was a bit animated.

Meanwhile, Ashwin just walked off in the middle of the conversation. As the over finished, Menon went closer to the spinner and discussed the issue calmly. The television replays showed that each time umpire would speak to Ashwin regarding his movement on the pitch, the bowler had a explanation of his own. However, the off-spinner continued to bowl from round the wicket.

Earlier in the game, Ashwin looked dissatisfied by Menon not obliging to an LBW call against Tom Latham in the 73rd over. The ball spun and went on to hit the front pad of the batter. It looked close but the umpire wasn’t interested. The hosts didn’t review it either but the replay and ball-tacking showed that the ball would have hit the woodwork.

Ashwin, who was in search of another wicket, looked miffed as he kicked the ground in frustration after completing the over.

