IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Maiden Test Century on Debut
1-MIN READ

IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Maiden Test Century on Debut

India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat during the day one of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur, India (AP Photo)

India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat during the day one of their first test cricket match with New Zealand in Kanpur, India (AP Photo)

IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer became the third Mumbaikar in a row to have scored a debut ton for India, following Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2013).

Cricketnext Staff

Test Debutant Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match. Iyer notched up his maiden hundred when he pushed a full delivery from Kyle Jamieson past covers and sprinted back for a couple of runs.

Getting a chance for a Test debut after missing out wearing the Indian whites by a whisker in 2017, Iyer made the most of his opportunity in the absence of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in the middle order. While Kohli opted out of the first Test, Vihari was not picked in the squad. Starting the day at 75, Iyer started off well with a boundary towards deep square and went on to closer five more boundaries en route to his maiden Test ton. His maiden Test century came off 157 deliveries and comprised of 12 fours and two sixes. With that, Iyer became the third Mumbaikar in a row to have scored a debut ton for India, following Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2013).

IND vs NZ 2021, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score

Lala Amarnath was the first Indian to score a century on debut when he notched up 118 in 1933 against England in Mumbai, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 187 against Australia at Mohali remains the highest score by an Indian on Test debut. Rohit Sharma came close to breaking the record when he made 177 vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens later that year.

IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Here is the List of Indian centurions on Debut on Indian Soil

PlayerYear
Lala  Amarnath1933
Deepak Shodhan1952
Kripal Singh1955
Hanumant Singh1964
Gundappa  Viswanath1969
Mohammed  Azharuddin1985
Shikar Dhawan2013
Rohit Sharma2013
Prithvi Shaw2018
Shreyas Iyer2021

Here’s is the list of Indian centurions on Test Debut 

PlayerYearRunsAgainstPlace
Lala Amarnath1933118EnglandMumbai
Deepak Shodhan1952110PakistanKolkata
AG Kripal Singh1955100New ZealandHyderabad
Abbas Ali Baig1959112EnglandManchester
Hanumant Singh1964105EnglandDelhi
Gundappa Viswanath1969137AustraliaKanpur
Surinder Amarnath1976124New ZealandAuckland
Mohammed Azharuddin1985110EnglandKolkata
Pravin Amre1992103South AfricaDurban
Sourav Ganguly1996131EnglandLord’s
Virender Sehwag2001105South AfricaBloemfontein
Suresh Raina2010120Sri LankaColombo
Shikhar Dhawan2013187AustraliaMohali
Rohit Sharma2013177West IndiesKolkata
Prithvi Shaw2018134West IndiesRajkot
Shreyas Iyer2021OngoingNew ZealandKanpur

first published:November 26, 2021, 10:08 IST