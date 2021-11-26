IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Maiden Test Century on Debut

Test Debutant Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match. Iyer notched up his maiden hundred when he pushed a full delivery from Kyle Jamieson past covers and sprinted back for a couple of runs.

Getting a chance for a Test debut after missing out wearing the Indian whites by a whisker in 2017, Iyer made the most of his opportunity in the absence of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari in the middle order. While Kohli opted out of the first Test, Vihari was not picked in the squad. Starting the day at 75, Iyer started off well with a boundary towards deep square and went on to closer five more boundaries en route to his maiden Test ton. His maiden Test century came off 157 deliveries and comprised of 12 fours and two sixes. With that, Iyer became the third Mumbaikar in a row to have scored a debut ton for India, following Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2013).

Lala Amarnath was the first Indian to score a century on debut when he notched up 118 in 1933 against England in Mumbai, while Shikhar Dhawan’s 187 against Australia at Mohali remains the highest score by an Indian on Test debut. Rohit Sharma came close to breaking the record when he made 177 vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens later that year.

Here is the List of Indian centurions on Debut on Indian Soil

Player Year Lala Amarnath 1933 Deepak Shodhan 1952 Kripal Singh 1955 Hanumant Singh 1964 Gundappa Viswanath 1969 Mohammed Azharuddin 1985 Shikar Dhawan 2013 Rohit Sharma 2013 Prithvi Shaw 2018 Shreyas Iyer 2021

Here’s is the list of Indian centurions on Test Debut

Player Year Runs Against Place Lala Amarnath 1933 118 England Mumbai Deepak Shodhan 1952 110 Pakistan Kolkata AG Kripal Singh 1955 100 New Zealand Hyderabad Abbas Ali Baig 1959 112 England Manchester Hanumant Singh 1964 105 England Delhi Gundappa Viswanath 1969 137 Australia Kanpur Surinder Amarnath 1976 124 New Zealand Auckland Mohammed Azharuddin 1985 110 England Kolkata Pravin Amre 1992 103 South Africa Durban Sourav Ganguly 1996 131 England Lord’s Virender Sehwag 2001 105 South Africa Bloemfontein Suresh Raina 2010 120 Sri Lanka Colombo Shikhar Dhawan 2013 187 Australia Mohali Rohit Sharma 2013 177 West Indies Kolkata Prithvi Shaw 2018 134 West Indies Rajkot Shreyas Iyer 2021 Ongoing New Zealand Kanpur

