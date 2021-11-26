IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: Young, Latham Fifties Keep India Bowlers at Bay as New Zealand Post 129/0; Trail by 216 Runs

Shreyas Iyer’s maiden Test hundred on the second day of the ongoing Kanpur Test helped India post a huge total of 345 in the first innings. However, the visitors left no stone unturned to frustrate the Indian bowlers with a resolute batting show. New Zealand posted 129 for no loss at stumps on Day 2 with both the openers - Tom Latham (50*) and Will Young (75*) returning with half-centuries. The visitors trail by 216 runs.

The day began with some phenomenal stroke play from Iyer after India resumed innings at 258 for 4. The Mumbai cricketer became the sixteenth Indian to score a century on his debut match.

Iyer went after pacer Kyle Jamieson in the morning session as he smoked 22 runs off just 19 balls to notch the three figures inside the first 30 minutes of the second day’s play. He also is only the second Indian to score a century on debut game in Kanpur after G Vishwanath.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day Highlights

While Iyer held the fort at one end, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee wreaked havoc at the other as he went on to pick up a five-wicket haul. The right-arm quick began the carnage by knocking over Ravindra Jadeja (50) and then dismissed the likes of Wriddhima Saha (1), Axar Payel (3) and Iyer (105).

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Umesh Yadav, showed a bit of resistance at the end of the first session and were successful to push the innings post-lunch. However, the partnership didn’t last long as spinner Ajaz Patel scalped the final two wickets, restricting the hosts to 345.

Ashwin was cleaned up by the Kiwi spinner on 38 while Ishant Sharma was the final wicket who fell for a five-ball duck.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young might have looked a bit nervous at the beginning but their grit against the home attack was commendable. After a wobbly and slow start, the duo went on to slam their respective half-centuries while the hosts kept on toiling hard for a wicket until the poor light forced an early stumps.

Meanhwile, Latham survived three on-field decisions (two leg before and one caught behind), negated by DRS, and decided to frustrate the two Indian spinners with a gritty defensive game. The Green Park track became better for batting on the second day and the turn that was on offer was minimal. The variable bounce wasn’t also there for the better part of the 57 overs that they batted.

Since it was slow turn, the Black Caps duo mostly plonked their front-foot and neutralised the turn. And when they played on the back-foot, there was enough time to maneuver on both sides of the wicket. Both were able to adjust on the back-foot against Ravindra Jadeja (14-4-28-0) and Ravichandran Ashwin (17-5-38-0), both of whom didn’t look threatening on the day.

Also what made it worse for India was that hardly any delivery kept dangerously low, which could have brought the leg-before into the equation. The most disappointing of all was Axar Patel (10-1-26-0), whose accuracy on the leg stump line was of little or no value and it was once again proved that without assistance from the track, he is not even half the bowler that he is with some help from surface.

Young, in particular, got as many as 12 boundaries while Latham helped himself to four hits to the fence. While Indian spinners can come back on the third day if the pitch considerably deteriorates but New Zealand would like to take the game deep by getting somewhere close to India’s first innings total and take it from there.

(With Agency Inputs)

