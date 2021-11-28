IND vs NZ 1st Test: Don’t Know Who Said I'm a White-Ball Player - Axar Patel

Axar Patel continued his great form in the Test cricket and claimed another five-wicket haul on Saturday to pull India back in the first Test against New Zealand. Axar became the Indian with most five-wicket hauls in the first four Tests - 5. He spun the web around the New Zealand batting line-up to finish with 5/62 and thus helped India restrict them to 296-all out after they were off to an excellent start.

The 27-year-old made his ODI debut back in 2014 but it took him almost seven years to get into Test cricket, however, his journey in red-ball format started on a great note.

On being termed as a white-ball player, Axar rubbished the claims and said he has performed well in first-class cricket.

“I don’t know who said I am a white-ball player. Whenever I have played first-class cricket or for India A, I have performed well. I never thought that I was a white-ball player. It’s all about the mindset, whether you think of yourself as a white-ball or red-ball cricketer. For me, I was waiting for an opportunity to perform (in Test cricket). And when I got a chance during the England series, I did well. I would give credit to the team for placing faith in me and giving me a chance,” Axar said in the post-match presentation.

The left-arm spinner assessed that the pitch isn’t as difficult as it may seem as only the odd ball is turning or keeping low but at the same time reminded that patience will be the key. “Our batters were present at the ground and they also have a fair idea. We were discussing that cracks haven’t opened much and only the odd ball is doing a bit, if you play the ball on its merit, there won’t be much trouble," he said.

“There isn’t any uneven bounce as such. An odd ball is either turning or keeping low. If they start bowling a disciplined line and keep patience then only our batters can face some trouble. I will advise our batters to keep patience and put the bad balls away," he said.

India struggled to take the wickets in the initial phase as Axar said that stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid kept the dressing room calm which worked in their favour.

“Obviously, if you don’t get wicket for 67 overs, it’s tough but dressing room was calm as Ajju bhai and Rahul sir kept a calm environment. They said we have to keep patience because if we get one, we will get a few more and then we can make inroads," he said.

