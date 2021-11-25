IND vs NZ, 1st Test: James Neesham Reacts After New Zealand Lose Fourth Toss in a Row to India

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham reacted on Twitter after his team lost the fourth toss in a row on a tour to India. After losing the toss on all three occasions in T20I series, the streak continued for New Zealand in the Test match too. Kane Williamson, who missed the T20I series, returned to the team for the opening Test but the fate of the coin didn’t change for New Zealand. Earlier, Tim Southee in the first two T20Is and Mitchell Santner in last lost the tosses to Rohit Sharma.

Neesham, who is not the part of Test squad, took to Twitter and wrote: “Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please? #INDvNZ."

Can somebody take a closer look at those coins please? 🙄 #INDvNZ— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared his excitement on the return of Test cricket in India.

“Watching Test Cricket after a few months of T20 cricket feels the same as eating maa ke haath ka khana after few months away from home. #INDvNZ," Jaffer wrote.

Watching Test Cricket after a few months of T20 cricket feels the same as eating maa ke haath ka khana after few months away from home. #INDvNZ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 25, 2021

India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the first match of the two-Test series at Green Park Stadium on Thursday. Both India and New Zealand have debutants in batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra respectively.

After winning the toss, Rahane said he expects the pitch to play well at the start and then get the spinners into the equation. “Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. Shreyas is making his debut. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul bhai. New Zealand are a quality side. (We are going in with) 3 spinners, 2 seamers."‘

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would have also elected to bat first if he had won the toss.

“We would have batted first as well. But we got the ball in hand first, so it’s important we get some early wickets. Looking forward to this challenge. It’s mixed (the elbow injury), but it’s okay. Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville have done well previously. We are going in with two spinners, two pacers and a spinning all-rounder debut in Rachin Ravindra," Williamson said.

