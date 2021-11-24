IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

Team India, fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series, are all set to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home from Thursday, November 25. The first Test match between India and New Zealand will be played at Green Park, Kanpur. The game is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST.

The Black Caps are the World Test champions. The team had rested a few key players in the T20I series and will rope them in for a possible fresh start. While New Zealand have been impressive in all three formats lately, they have a dismal record on Indian soil. The Kiwis haven’t managed a win in their last two Test series in India (2012 and 2016) and they will be looking to better that record this time around.

Team India are a formidable Test match outfit and have been dominant in the longest format in home conditions. The hosts will be keen to avenge their 2-0 whitewash while touring New Zealand and the World Test Championship Final loss. The team will be led by Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane, as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Team News and Injury Update

Barring Trent Boult, New Zealand have a full-strength squad. Skipper Kane Williamson will bank on experienced campaigners like Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tim Southee to change their Test record in India.

For India, KL Rahul will miss the Test series in its entirety due to a thigh injury. Suryakumar Yadav will replace the opener in the squad. Kohli has been rested of the first Test, while Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant will not available for the Test series.

When will the 1st Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 25.

Where will the 1st Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The 1st Test match will be played at the Green Park, in Kanpur, UP.

What time will the 1st Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match will commence from 9:30 am IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 1st Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The India vs New Zealand Test series will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream India vs New Zealand 1st Test fixture?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Test squads

India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, D Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner or Azaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee

